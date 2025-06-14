Salem boys lacrosse wins program’s first ever Class 4 state title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Head coach George Revercomb led his Spartans to their first state title appearance — and Salem came ready.

Holden Custer struck first through the foggy morning, giving Salem a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Carter Kyle answered right back, breaking away for Loudoun County’s first goal as the Captains gained momentum.

In the second quarter, Parker Dallas weaved around a defender and scored with ease, giving the Spartans the lead again.

Then came another from Holden Custer — running like there’s a 2-for-$5 deal at Dairy Queen — and finishing strong. His second goal helped extend Salem’s advantage.

The Spartans stayed dominant in the second half, fending off a late surge by Loudoun County. In the end, it was all Salem, all day - beating Loudoun County 11-7 to secure the program’s first-ever boys lacrosse state title.

“I think really when Loudoun started getting their momentum, we really just locked it in with our possessions and kept the turnovers very, like, a minimum,” senior attacker Holden Custer said. “All of our, like, team bonding really helped, not turning the ball over, keeping the ball, really just keeping our heads on when things get tough.”

Head coach George Revercomb said this group will leave a lasting mark.

“They’re so mature, preparing them for the moment,” Revercomb said. “We’re going to miss this group a lot, but I told them, you don’t remember every day of your life, but this will be a day you remember forever. You have a chance to make history, the first state championship for Salem. You get kids together 10, 20 years from now for a reunion… you’ve got a sign coming into Salem now that says ‘Boys Lacrosse State Champion 2025.’ That never goes away. That history, they can always hang their hats on that.”

On the girls side of Class 4, the Rockbridge County girls came up short against Western Albemarle. The Wildcats earn the state runner-up nod for the second consecutive season.