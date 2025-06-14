VHSL boys and girls soccer state semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – The action heated up on the soccer pitch Friday for boys and girls state semifinals action.

At the boys Class 4 ranks, perennial power Blacksburg outlasted Monacan 2-1 for a chance to play for a state title Saturday.

“It feels great and I’m so happy for these guys that we’re going to have a chance,” said Blacksburg legendary head coach Shelley Blumenthal. “We have an incredibly talented opponent that we’re going against tomorrow in Jamestown and obviously they showed that today beating an incredible Charlottesville team 2-0. So, we have our work cut out for us but you know we’re excited to be here and it’s an opportunity.”

In Class 3 action, Christiansburg found itself earning an early advantage over Meridian after a Sami Seifi goal. That proved to be the Blue Demons lone goal as Meridian stormed back for the 6-1 victory.

Defending Class 2 state champion Glenvar was in an early deficit against Clarke County. But that 1-0 score became 3-1 in favor of the Highlanders by halftime. While the teams went scoreless in the second half, Glenvar did its job defensively to secure the victory and a trip to the state final. Highlanders will play Bruton on Saturday. This comes after the Panthers defeated Radford 3-0.

In Class 1, Eastern Montgomery defeated West Point 3-1 while Auburn fell to Northampton 5-0. So it will be the Mustangs and Pointers meeting for the state title.

On the girls side of the soccer pitch, Cave Spring’s magical season continues. The undefeated Knights went to PK’s against Brentsville District, outlasting the Tigers in a 4-3 decision.

“I mean they have built a legacy that’s kind of unshakable,” said Cave Spring head coach Erin Smith. “I was talking to our athletic director, he was saying he doesn’t know another team that’s had a perfect season that’s gone to a state championship. The work that they put in that I’ve been able to see, I had no doubt that they were gonna be able to be here but it’s just part of who they are. So, I think it’s just kind of the start of their legacy, the start of the program that we’re trying to build and just making that who we are from this point forward.”

Cave Spring will play Western Albemarle for the state championship.

In Class 2, defending state champion Glenvar came up short to Poquoson in a 2-0 finish.

And in Class 1, Auburn took down Altavista 5-1 while West Point beat George Wythe 7-0. So the Eagles and Pointers will meet for the state title on Saturday.