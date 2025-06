ROANOKE, VA. – In Class 3 girls soccer, Cave Spring swept the postseason honors following a dominant playoff run.

Gabriella Carnevali was named Player of the Year, while head coach Erin Smith earned Coach of the Year honors.

The Knights went undefeated throughout the season before falling in the state championship game.

Scottie Leonard and Abby Tozier joined Carnevali on the All-State First Team, highlighting a historic year for Cave Spring.