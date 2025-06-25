Annual Robie Wrestling camp underway in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One of the nation’s top wrestling programs is right in our backyard, and local athletes are taking advantage of the chance to learn from the best.

Virginia Tech head wrestling coach Tony Robie hosted his annual summer camps this week, kicking off with the High Performance & Skills and Drills Training Camp. Wrestlers from across the region gathered to train with national champion Caleb Henson, as well as legends Jared Frayer and Coach Robie himself.

“All kids want to learn kind of fancy, cool moves that are fun to work on and fun to do, but at the end of the day, understanding the fundamentals and mastering the fundamentals is what’s going to make you great at all levels,” Robie said.

“What we want is for these kids to maximize their ability, just like every kid in our program. That’s really what it’s all about. Our goal is to help these kids get to their ceiling, understand what it takes, and then be able to carry all of those tools and qualities into other parts of their life and ultimately be very, very successful and productive people in society.”