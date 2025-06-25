Virginia Tech holds annual Mike Young basketball camp in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Nearly 100 campers gathered this week for Virginia Tech’s annual Mike Young basketball camp, learning from players like Jaden Schutt, Tobi Lawal, and the great Ace Custis, whose jersey hangs among the few retired in Cassell Coliseum.

While the summer days are hot and long, Lawal said the impact of the camp lasts far beyond June.

“That’s really rewarding, but the main thing for me is if they actually take what I taught them and they impart it into their lives, that’s the most rewarding part,” Lawal said. “Because it feels like I did a good job and they felt like they could listen to me. So yeah, that was great.”