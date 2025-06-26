Fever's Caitlin Clark ruled out of Thursday night matchup vs Sparks with groin injury

Skip to main content
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night, the team announced.

The former No. 1 pick is battling a groin injury and will miss at least one game.

Clark had recently returned from a quad injury that kept her sidelined for five games. She returned to action June 14 and helped the Fever to a 102-88 victory against the Liberty with an explosive 32-point performance.

The Fever are currently 7-7. Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds on the season.

The Fever last played the Sparks in September 2024 and won 93-86. Clark matched Aliyah Boston for a team-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds and assists each.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

