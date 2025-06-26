NHL and the players' union have discussed going to an 84-game season in CBA talks, AP source says

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, hands the Stanley Cup to Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov (16) after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Moving to an 84-game regular season from 82 is one of the topics that has been discussed in collective bargaining talks between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association, according to a person familiar with negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the subjects involved in CBA discussions are not being revealed publicly by either side.

The potential change that could go into effect as soon as 2026-27 would reduce the preseason to four games per team. It is among the several tweaks the league and union are talking about, a list that is believed to also include contract terms and long-term injury rules.

Going to 84 games could also even out scheduling with the league at 32 teams playing each division opponent four times, three against the other division in the same conference and two against those in the other conference. It could alternatively lead to more rivalry games.

Commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters in Los Angeles that the Board of Governors received a substantial update on the state of negotiations. Bettman said any agreement would be subject to ratification by the board.

Bettman and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said at the Stanley Cup Final voiced optimism about the situation. Bettman said they were “in really good shape, having really good discussions.” Walsh said: “It’s moving forward and I feel good with where we are and we’ll see what happens.”

The current CBA does not expire until September 2026, so there is no tight deadline to work with along with a lack of major issues to confront where the sides are far apart.

The NHL had an 84-game regular season from 1992-94, with the league and union agreeing to add to two neutral-site games for each team.

