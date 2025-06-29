Dodgers' Hernández and Smith homer, Wrobleski pitches 6 innings of 3-hit ball in 5-1 win over Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kike Hernandez (8) celebrates with Andy Pages (44) after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer, Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers got a dominant performance from Justin Wrobleski and the rest of their bullpen in a rain-delayed 5-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Wrobleski (4-2) pitched six innings of three-hit ball in place of opener Lou Trivino, Kirby Yates worked a perfect eighth and Jack Dreyer handled the ninth, helping Los Angeles win for the sixth time in seven games.

Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas also drove in runs for the Dodgers, who have won six consecutive series.

Kris Bubic (6-6) allowed Hernández's two-run shot in the second inning among his three hits and two walks in five innings. The left-hander struck out five but still took his fourth loss in his last five starts, despite maintaining a 2.25 ERA.

Bobby Witt Jr. doubled in the first to score the only run for the Royals, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

Both of the teams paid homage to the Negro Leagues, whose museum is less than 10 miles from Kauffman Stadium. The Dodgers wore hats from their Brooklyn days out of respect for Jackie Robinson, who played for the Kansas City Monarchs before breaking the color barrier, and the Royals wore the interlocking “KC” hats of the 1945 Monarchs.

Key moment

The Dodgers were leading 2-1 in the fifth when Freddy Fermin led off with a bunt single for Kansas City. Drew Waters worked a 3-0 count before failing to get down a sacrifice bunt, striking out instead. Wrobleski proceeded to get Jonathan India to pop out and struck out Witt to end the threat.

Key stat

The Royals went 6 for 12 with runners in scoring position in their 9-5 win Saturday. They were 1 for 5 on Sunday.

Up next

The Dodgers have Monday off before starting a six-game homestand with RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-6, 2.61 ERA) on the mound Tuesday night against the White Sox. Kansas City begins a seven-game trip Monday night in Seattle with RHP Michael Wacha (4-7, 3.33) starting the opener of a four-game series.

