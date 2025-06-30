Glenvar’s Kian Fisher, head coach Josh Jones earn top Class 2 VHSL honors

GLENVAR, Va. – More VHSL accolades continue to roll in, and it’s no surprise Glenvar boys soccer is once again well represented on the Class 2 All-State list.

Senior forward Kian Fisher was named Player of the Year, while head coach Josh Jones earned Coach of the Year honors.

Jones has led the Highlanders to a remarkable 98-3-2 record over the past five seasons — including three straight Class 2 state titles and back-to-back undefeated seasons.

Fisher capped his senior campaign with 25 goals and 11 assists, helping solidify Glenvar’s place as a state powerhouse, and earn their third straight state title.

Programs from Nelson County, Radford, and Liberty were also recognized with all-state selections.