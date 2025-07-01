Giants exercise contract option on manager Bob Melvin for the 2026 season

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin, right, talks with third base coach Matt Williams, left, before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Giants showed their confidence in manager Bob Melvin on Tuesday, exercising his contract option for the 2026 season.

San Francisco was 45-40 and in third place in the NL West heading into the second game of a four-game set at Arizona on Tuesday night.

Recommended Videos

The 63-year-old Melvin left the San Diego Padres to return home to the Bay Area and manage the Giants last year for the job he always dreamed of doing as a former catcher with the organization. This is his 22nd year as a major league manager.

“Having the chance to work alongside Bob every day, we’re really fortunate to have such an experienced leader and one of the most well-respected managers in baseball,” Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey said in a statement. “His leadership, preparation, and connection with our players have been invaluable, and we believe he’s the right person to continue guiding this team forward.”

Melvin, a three-time Manager of the Year who has won the award in both leagues, has a career regular-season record of 1,642-1,547 with eight postseason appearances while guiding Arizona, Seattle, Oakland, San Diego and now the Giants.

The club went 80-82 in his first season last year.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this group,” Melvin said. “I believe in what we’re building here, and I appreciate the confidence that the Giants ownership group, Greg, Buster, Larry (Baer), Zack (Minasian) and the rest of the Giants’ organization have shown in me and our staff. We have a lot of unfinished business this year, and I’m looking forward to the work ahead.”

Melvin is a native of nearby Palo Alto, California. He attended the University of California-Berkeley and played for his hometown Giants from 1986-88.

He replaced Gabe Kapler, who was fired with three days remaining in the 2023 season. The Giants haven't made the playoffs nor had a winning record since finishing with a franchise-record 107 victories to edge the 106-win Dodgers for the NL West title in 2021.

In other Giants news, the team placed infielder Christian Koss on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and recalled outfielder Luis Matos from Triple-A Sacramento.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb