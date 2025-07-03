UVA, Virginia Tech to host ACC Championships in 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the dates and sites for its 27 championship events across the 2025‑26 academic year.

Most notably, The ACC Softball Championship will take place May 6–9, 2026, at Palmer Park, hosted by the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. The tournament will feature a 12-team, single-elimination bracket, with the top four seeds receiving byes through the first round. This will mark the first time the Cavaliers have hosted the event since 1994, when they won the ACC title over Florida State.

The ACC Wrestling Championship is scheduled for March 8, 2026, and will be hosted by Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. This will be the fourth time the Hokies have hosted this event, the most recent was in 2019.

The ACC sponsors 28 sports, with 15 women and 13 men. No Power 4 conference sponsors more than 28 sports or 15 women’s offerings. ACC Volleyball determines its champion based on regular-season results.

2025-26 ACC Championships Schedule

M/W Cross Country – Oct. 31, 2025 Host: University of Louisville E.P. “Tom” Sawyer Park (Louisville, Ky.)

Ally ACC Women’s Soccer – Nov. 2, 6 & 9, 2025 First Round: Campus Sites Semifinals and Final: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.) Tournament Format: Six teams (top two teams receive a first-round bye)

Field Hockey – Nov. 4, 5 & 7, 2025 Host: University of Louisville

Trager Stadium (Louisville, Ky.) Tournament Format: Eight-team bracket

Men’s Soccer – Nov. 5, 9, 13 & 16, 2025 First Round and Quarterfinals: Campus Sites Semifinals and Final: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.) Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (No. 1 seed receives a first-round bye; Seeds 2-8 host first-round games; No. 1 seed and top remaining seeds in each bracket host quarterfinal games)

Football – Dec. 6, 2025 Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

M/W Swimming & Diving – Feb. 17-21, 2026 Host: Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center (Atlanta, Ga.)

M/W Fencing – Feb. 21-22, 2026 Host: Duke University, Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, N.C.)

M/W Indoor Track & Field – Feb. 26-28, 2026 The TRACK at New Balance (Boston, Mass.)

Ally ACC Women’s Basketball – March 4-8, 2026 Gas South Arena (Duluth, Ga.) Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (Seeds 5-9 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye)

Wrestling – March 8, 2026 Host: Virginia Tech Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.)

T. Rowe Price Men’s Basketball – March 10-14, 2026 Spectrum Center (Charlotte, N.C.) Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (Seeds 5-9 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye)

Gymnastics – March 21, 2026 First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, N.C.) Championship Format: 6-teams qualify (Seeds 5-6 compete in the first session; Seeds 1-4 compete in the second session)

M/W Tennis – April 14-19, 2026 Cary Tennis Park (Cary, N.C.)

Women’s Golf – April 16-19, 2026 Porters Neck Country Club (Wilmington, N.C.)

Men’s Golf – April 23-27, 2026 Shark’s Tooth Golf Club (Panama City, Fla.)

Women’s Lacrosse – April 22, 24 & 26, 2026 American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) Tournament Format: Eight-team bracket

Men’s Lacrosse – May 1 & 3, 2026 American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) Tournament Format: Four-team bracket

Softball – May 6-9, 2026 Host: University of Virginia Palmer Park (Charlottesville, Va.) Tournament Format: 12-team bracket (Single elimination; Seeds 1-4 receive a first-round bye)

M/W Outdoor Track & Field – May 14-16, 2026 Host: University of Louisville Owsley B. Frazier Cardinal Park (Louisville, Ky.)

Rowing – May 15-16, 2026 Lake Wheeler (Raleigh, N.C.)

Baseball – May 19-24, 2026 Truist Field (Charlotte, N.C.) Tournament Format: 16-team bracket (Single elimination; Seeds 5-8 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye)