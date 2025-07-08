Patrick Henry grad Jada Cook hosts first Complete Player Camp

ROANOKE, Va. – She just finished her first season of college basketball at Murray State and has already come back home to give back this off-season. Former Patrick Henry High School standout Jada Cook is hosting her first ever “Complete Player Camp”.

“Being younger, growing up it was given to me and so why not give it back,” Cook said.

Dozens of kids filled the auxiliary gym at Patrick Henry Tuesday morning to learn basketball skills and drills from the talented guard herself. Campers worked on everything including ball handling, dribbling, form shooting and were provided with lunch.

For Cook, the thought of putting on this event can be likened to her jump shot--no hesitation.

“Since I’ve become as successful as I am with basketball and stuff I thought the least I could do is give back to the next generation,” said Cook.

The guard is coming off a freshman season with the Racers where she earned playing time in all 32 games. It was a historic season for the program--one that included a program record 25 wins, a sweep of the Missouri Valley Conference titles and a NCAA Tournament appearance.

The biggest lesson Cook learned from year one?

“I would say giving myself grace. I kept hearing that word throughout the season,” Cook said.

As for the camp, it will wrap up on Wednesday. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for anyone interested in participating.