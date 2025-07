Red Sox RHP Hunter Dobbins says he's done for season after tearing right ACL

(Mark Stockwell, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Hunter Dobbins (73) walks off the mound next to manager Alex Cora (13) after an injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

BOSTON – Red Sox right-hander Hunter Dobbins said on Saturday his season is over after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee a night earlier.

Covering first base in the second inning of Boston’s 5-4 walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, the 25-year-old Dobbins stepped awkwardly and limped after recording an out by making a catch on a throw from first baseman Abraham Toro.

Recommended Videos

Dobbins took one warmup toss before manager Alex Cora stopped him from attempting any more.

Dobbins said he tore the same ACL playing high school football.

The Red Sox placed him on the 15-day injured list Saturday and recalled right-hander Richard Fitts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb