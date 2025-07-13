Around the Way with EJ: Leila Haley

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – She’s a talented athlete who could excel at multiple sports. But it didn’t take long for Leila Haley to realize where she could put her best foot forward.

“It allowed me to say I love basketball but this is something I could be the best at,” Haley said.

Three state championships later coupled with countless region titles and school and state records set--Haley is ready to keep excelling in her own lane at Davidson College.

Leila has come to appreciate how her dad, former UVA football standout and former NFL player Dennis Haley, has became a motivating factor in her success.

“I want to embrace his accomplishments and realize if he wasn’t there I wouldn’t be here.”

As the summer rolls on, Haley continues to workout in preps for college life in just over a month.

“They’re getting someone who actually cares about what they’re doing and who they talk to and who they love.”