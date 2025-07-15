Former Braves players Freddie Freeman and Max Fried are making their return to Atlanta as All-Stars

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hits an RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ATLANTA – Four years of return visits to Atlanta has prepared Freddie Freeman for another Tuesday night, this time as the starting first baseman for the National League in the All-Star Game.

Freeman, now in his fourth season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, played his first 12 seasons in Atlanta. He makes no effort to hide his emotions when he returns and says he won't be surprised if another warm reception from Atlanta fans creates another emotional response.

“Now that I’m here, I think it’s going to be special,” Freeman said before Monday night's Home Run Derby. "For the last four years, every time I come back, the fans, they’ve given me such great big, standing ovations, so I don’t expect anything.

“I’m just happy to be back and play in front of these fans again. So if they give me one, believe me, I’ll take it all in. I think you guys know, whatever I feel on the field, I let it come out. So we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Freeman won't be the only former Atlanta star making his return. Max Fried, who leads the American League and is tied for the MLB lead with 11 wins in his first season with the New York Yankees, returns following eight seasons with the Braves. Both players still have homes in Atlanta and get to sleep in their own beds this week.

Fried won't be able to participate in the game due to a blister on his left index finger.

Fried left Atlanta to sign an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees in December.

Freeman said he was “so happy” Fried landed the big contract.

“I think we all know Max and how wonderful a person he is,” Freeman said. “And to see him get that contract rightfully, he deserves. He’s, you know, a big-game pitcher pitching on the biggest stage. ... And it’s really hard in your first year of a new contract, new team. ... And for him to go out there and have (success), it’s awesome. Especially in pinstripes in the Bronx, when there’s a lot of pressure on you.”

Fried was replaced on the All-Star roster by Yankees teammate Carlos Rodón but is still attending the festivities in Atlanta. The Yankees may start Fried in a three-game series at AL East-leading Toronto on July 21-23 after opening the second half by visiting the Braves.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was clear how much it meant to Freeman to return to Atlanta as an All-Star.

“It’s something that I know once they announced that it was going to be held here, it was marked on his calendar,” Roberts said. “And then that was kind of his goal, was to get back here and get in front of the Braves’ faithful that cheered him on for, what, 11, 12 years. So he’s sleeping in his own bed for a couple nights.”

Freeman said he has visited with Braves manager Brian Snitker and some former teammates but spent more time relishing his relationship with the Atlanta fans.

"It’s special,” he said. “I think every time I come back, I try to portray what Atlanta means to me. Oh, it’s special every time I come back and the receptions they’ve given me the last four years. So I spent a lot of wonderful years here. ... I'm excited to be back.”

