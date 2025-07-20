Around the Way with EJ: Dere Hicks

SALEM, Va. – Dere Hicks left his mark while at William Fleming High School before taking his talents to University of Illinois.

“I always wanted to make sure my mom saw me play on TV. That was one thing that stuck and I did not want her to pay for me to go to school,” Hicks said.

Towards the end of his college days Hicks says a pivotal conversation with coach Mike Locksley sparked an interest in coaching--an interest that was there at a young age.

“If anyone asks my mom I was like 5 years old using blue and gold hair curlers and I would line them up on the field and run plays with them.”

Now Hicks is sharing his love for the game in recruiting and coaching, most recently named the secondary coach/assistant recruiting coordinator at Roanoke Collge.

“For me here being back in this area no stone goes unturned. I know the auntie, grandma and high school coach, the cousin. Everyone.”

The lasting motto Hicks has always lived up to is one he’s always carried and now reinvented into his current role.

“Be where your feet are and my feet are here at Roanoke College right now. I’m where my feet are...at home.”