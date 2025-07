Grisham's tiebreaking slam in 9th completes Yankees comeback against Braves

New York Yankees' Trent Grisham (12) hits a grand slam home run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA – Trent Grisham hit a tiebreaking grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees rallied from five runs down to beat the Atlanta Braves 12-9 on Saturday night before a crowd of 42,530, the largest this season at Truist Park.

Anthony Volpe homered twice and finished with four RBIs for the Yankees, including a tying shot in the eighth. Cody Bellinger went deep in the seventh to help New York stop a three-game slide.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (4-6), who hadn't given up a run in 15 appearances, allowed a leadoff double to Paul Goldschmidt in the ninth. One out later, Aaron Judge was intentionally walked and Giancarlo Stanton drew a walk that loaded the bases.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. lined out to third base, but Grisham drove a 1-1 slider to right-center for a 12-8 lead.

Luke Weaver (2-3) earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Devin Williams gave up a run in the ninth before closing it out.

Ozzie Albies knocked in five runs for Atlanta, including his second three-run homer in two games. He has nine RBIs in the series. Michael Harris II also homered for the Braves.

Volpe’s second home run came off Dylan Lee in the eighth and tied the score at 8.

The Yankees trailed 7-2 after five innings but scored four in the sixth and added another in the seventh on Bellinger’s home run.

Recently acquired Joey Wentz threw four scoreless innings for the Braves in his first start since 2023. He allowed two hits and a walk.

Key moment

With his 17th home run this season, Grisham equaled his career high set in 2022 for San Diego.

Key stat

Albies became the 26th second baseman in major league history to hit 150 home runs.

Up next

Yankees RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 6.66 ERA) faces RHP Grant Holmes (4-8, 3.77) in the finale of the three-game series Sunday.

