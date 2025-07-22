ACC Kickoff: 2025 Virginia Cavaliers expectations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On paper, everything is in place for the Virginia Cavaliers program to succeed: a core of good transfers, lots of NIL money poured into the student-athletes and facility upgrades.

While fourth year coach Tony Elliott may say there’s not any pressure to produce on the field, there’s certainly a little bit of heat being applied to this season.

“Regardless of the resources, you got to play with a chip on your shoulder,” said Elliott. “But also you have to play with appreciation. Appreciation for all those who contribute for you to get the opportunity to do what you do. We’re so thankful for the individuals that stepped up and contributed the resources for us to, one, have a beautiful facility that we go into every single day.

“It changes things. I’ve been super grateful and appreciative to be at this point considering all that has gone into getting to this point. I’m truly excited for the players and the staff to now be able to go out and compete, knowing that they’ve been prepared to the best of our ability.”

“I wouldn’t call it pressure, but we do have a chip on our shoulder,” said Cavaliers defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter. “I think we all understand it’s time to turn this program around .Like I said, every year we’ve been building towards that, and this year there’s no excuses. We got the pieces, we have the resources, so now it’s gonna come down to just execution and getting the job done.”

This is a Virginia program that added not only depth but experience. Elliott mentioned that through the transfers they bring 850 games worth of experience. That could be what this program needs in order to help them finish games each week. UVA held a lead in nine of 12 games last year.