High School coaches night at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

SALEM, Va. – A new high school football season is right around the corner, just a matter of weeks away. On Monday night a few local teams had a chance to shed some insight into their programs at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club meeting.

Dozens came out for the high school football coaches night. On hand were coaches from Salem, William Fleming and North Cross. They shared with the crowd some expectations for the upcoming season and even fielded questions. It also provided an opportunity to share more on each programs football brand.

“Oh, it’s outstanding,” said Salem head football coach Don Holter. “I’m proud that they thought enough of us and our program at Salem to invite us here to the Roanoke Valley Sports Club to discuss our program, the upcoming season and last season. And it’s always amazing because there’s a menagerie of different personalities here, genders and age and the whole thing, and they’re all interested in football.”

Being the head coach of William Fleming is a blessing," said Nick Leftwich. He’s entering his third year at the home of the Colonels. “It’s a fun place to coach, it really is. Our kids are competitive. They come in, they work hard day in and day out. Everybody has their days, but at the end of the day, they’re focused, they know what they need to work on, things like that.”

“We pride ourselves as a college preparatory school to prepare them guys for the next level, not just on the field, but off the field as well,” said Tony Reed. He serves as an assistant coach and run game coordinator at North Cross school. “We have success in pretty much all of our programs, sports-wise.”

The sports club played a special message from former NFL head coach Jon Gruden.

Also on hand for recognition Monday night were members of the North Cross state championship lacrosse team.