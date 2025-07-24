ACC Kickoff: Newcomer success of SMU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “We’re thankful for Commissioner Phillips and the members for allowing us to join the league,” said SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee during his opening statement at ACC Kickoff. “We felt like we would give value to the league and I think we did last year by making the college football playoff.”

Without a doubt, SMU was one of the best teams in the ACC in 2024. Ideally, it was a run that Virginia and Virginia Tech would like to make--an ACC Championship game appearance and College Football Playoff appearance as well. The Mustangs were hungry for success and to prove their worth as they transitioned to a power four conference.

Recommended Videos

“I think we had a chip on our shoulder going into it,” said Mustangs offensive lineman Logan Parr. “A lot of us last year were bounce back guys coming from power forward teams transferring into the AAC and then eventually the ACC. So getting that opportunity to go in and show that we could do it on an elite level together and kind of push the guys behind us is something I was very thankful for.”

“I think what makes us really different is our brotherhood,” said Mustangs defensive back Isaiah Nwokobia. “I think with college football today, obviously every year it’s almost a new team with all the new transfers. But I think Coach Lashlee does a great job just focusing us, having really that brotherhood, just making sure we gel both on and off the field.”

SMU finished 2024 with a record of 11-3, 8-0 in ACC play. The Mustangs loss to Clemson 34-31 in the ACC Championship game, before falling to Penn State in the CFP First Round, 38-10.