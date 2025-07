Summer McIntosh of Canada makes it two gold medals in two days at the world swim championships

Gold medalist Summer McIntosh of Canada celebrates on the podium after the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Two days. Two gold medals.

Summer McIntosh is off to a perfect start at the swimming world championships in her attempt to win five individual gold medals, a feat only achieved by American legend Michael Phelps.

The 18-year-old Canadian took the 200-meter individual medley on Monday, clocking 2:06.69. The victory matched the gold she won Sunday in the 400 freestyle. Alex Walsh of the United States claimed the silver in 2:08.58 with bronze going to Mary-Sophie Harvey of Canada in 2:09.15.

The winning time trailed McIntosh’s world record of 2:05.70.

Yu Zidi, a Chinese 12-year-old, finished fourth in 2:09.21, just missing a medal as she astounds the swim world with her times. She is also due to compete in the 400 IM and 200 butterfly, probably her strongest events.

McIntosh will chase gold in the 400 IM, 800 free and the 200 butterfly over the next six days in Singapore.

Gretchen Walsh broke through on Monday with the first gold in Singapore for the United States, taking the 100 butterfly in 54.73.

The silver medalist a year ago in Paris, Walsh was just off her world-record time of 54.60 set earlier this year. Roos Vanotterdijk of Belgium took silver in 55.84 and Alexandria Perkins of Australia won bronze in 56.33.

Walsh acknowledged in a post-race interview at poolside that the American team had been hit with a bout of what team officials called “acute gastroenteritis.” It was picked up at a training camp in Thailand prior to their arrival in Singapore. U.S. officials have confirmed the outbreak but have given few details.

“It was not easy, and I’m just really proud of myself,” Walsh said, thrilled to be under 55 seconds. “It took a lot of guts. I just wanted to go out there and do it for my team, just represent the flag well. It came out of somewhere, but I’m really, really happy.”

Two other finals wrapped up Monday’s schedule.

Qin Haiyang, the world champion in 2023, defeated Paris Olympic winner Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy in the 100 breaststroke. Qin clocked 58.23 to give China its first gold in Singapore with the Italian swimmer finishing in 58.58. Denis Petrashov of Kyrgyzstan took bronze in 58.88.

“I’ve been injured and it’s not been easy to get back to my best,” Haiyang said. “I’m at best at 70%. I’m probably lucky. This definitely helps with my confidence.”

In the men’s 50 butterfly, Maxime Grousset of France edged out Noe Ponti of Switzerland. Grousset clocked 22.48 with Ponti finishing in 22.51. Thomas Ceccon of Italy took bronze in 22.67.

