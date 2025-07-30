Coaching Consistency a Cornerstone for UVA Football Heading Into Fall Camp

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott signals to the his players from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 49-13. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

At the heart of any successful athlete or program is consistency. No matter how grueling the workout or intense the game, establishing an effective routine is essential — a mindset Virginia head coach Tony Elliott emphasizes as the Cavaliers prepare for the 2025 season.

UVA is one of just six Power Four programs returning its entire coaching staff this year. That continuity, Elliott believes, is critical as the team integrates 54 new players into the locker room — 32 from the transfer portal and 22 incoming high school signees.

“When we hit the practice field running, especially when we’re bringing in 54 new guys, we know where we’re going, we know what we’re doing,” Elliott said. “That instills confidence in the players because they can see the cohesion and chemistry. To have a great team in the locker room, we first need a great team on the staff. That requires time spent together — to build trust, cohesion, and chemistry.”

Elliott said he’s been intentional about maintaining staff continuity, seeing it as a foundational piece for long-term growth.

Veteran players have taken notice. Defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter said consistent leadership has been key in developing a culture that players buy into.

“If you have a different coach every year, it’s hard to fully buy into a program,” Carter said. “But from the top with AD Carla Williams to the players, we believe in the culture that we’ve built. We believe in the program.”

Quarterback Chandler Morris, a recent transfer, said he’s ready to help UVA turn a corner under a coach he’s trusted since childhood.

“I know the fan base has been hungry. I know everyone in that building has been hungry,” Morris said. “I want to help them change and really take that next step. I’ve known Coach Elliott since I was 10 or 11 years old, and I’ve always had a ton of respect for him. He always wants what’s best for me.”

The Cavaliers open fall camp Wednesday, as preparations for the 2025 campaign officially get underway.