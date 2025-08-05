1st and 10 Camp Tour: Glenvar Highlanders

SALEM, Va. – The Glenvar Highlanders are setting their sights high once again as they gear up for the 2025 high school football season.

Coming off a run to the Class 2 state semifinals, Glenvar returns to the field with a strong core of veteran leadership — a theme that head coach Kevin Clifford is more than familiar with. Now entering his 19th season at the helm, Clifford will once again lead a team filled with both experience and expectations.

Among the most notable returners is four-year starting quarterback Brody Dawyot, who committed to the University of Charlotte over the summer. On the defensive side, Cooper Mullins leads a unit that is expected to be fast, physical and disruptive. The Highlanders also return Nick Wilson, the 2024 regional defensive player of the year, and Kel Vaughn, an All-State linebacker.

Still, Clifford isn’t allowing past accomplishments to cloud the team’s current focus.

“Of course, we have Brody and 18 sacks. And we have the regional defensive player of the year back in Nick Wilson and All-State linebacker in Kel Vaughn,” Clifford said. “What does that mean? Nothing, because that was last year. Being hungry and wanting to be successful should be a lifelong endeavor and not just a short-term goal.”

Mullins echoed that energy, adding, “Expect to see a lot of play-makers on the field. We got a bunch of dogs… guys that are going to make plays, get in the backfield, big sacks, interceptions — all of it. We’re ready. We’re hyped up for it.”

Dawyot emphasized the team’s work ethic as a driving force.

“Keep working. Just keep pushing each other. I feel like we’re doing good on that so far,” he said. “The rest of the season, we should be doing it too.”

Glenvar Highlanders Playbook (WSLS)

While depth may be a concern, the Highlanders’ talent and experience provide a strong foundation. If they can stay healthy, Glenvar is expected to remain among the top teams in Class 2.

The Highlanders open the 2025 season at home against Galax on August 29th.