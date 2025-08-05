Quarterback competition continues for Liberty Flames

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new era is underway for the Liberty Flames at the quarterback position.

With the departure of star signal-caller Kaidon Salter, who transferred to Colorado following the 2024 season, Liberty entered fall camp without a clear-cut starter for the first time in several years. Head coach Jamey Chadwell now finds himself overseeing a wide-open competition featuring five quarterbacks vying for the top spot.

Leading the group is Ethan Vasko, a redshirt junior transfer from Coastal Carolina who brings experience and familiarity with Chadwell’s offensive system. Vasko accounted for 14 passing touchdowns and five rushing scores last season while completing over 55% of his passes in limited action.

Challenging Vasko is Michael Merdinger, a freshman transfer from North Carolina with a strong arm and high upside. Returner Ryan Burger, a redshirt junior, also remains in the mix after spending last season as a backup. Freshmen Jayden Bradford and Ethan Houck round out the group and are expected to get valuable reps throughout camp.

While the Flames are loaded with offensive talent, including standout receivers and a deep backfield, the identity of their next quarterback will be critical as they look to build on a 10-win season and Conference USA championship in 2024.

Chadwell emphasized that the staff will be watching not only performance in scrimmages but also how each quarterback handles leadership, adversity, ball security and command of the offense.

“We don’t need someone to just manage the game,” Chadwell said. “We need a playmaker, someone who will elevate everyone else around him. Regardless of who it is, does the team play hard for them, does the team care about them? I think that’s first and foremost. I think any of those quarterbacks that are there, if you ask any of their teammates, they care about their teammates. They’ve shown that. I feel confident in whoever wins the job that they’re going to play hard for that guy because of their attitude. As far as playing wise, we’ve got to take care of the ball, value the ball. Whoever wins that job has got to value the football and take care of it because I do think we’ve got good personnel.”

Liberty is expected to narrow the field down to three guys following its first scrimmage Saturday, August, 9th.