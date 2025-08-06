1st and 10 Camp Tour: Staunton River Golden Eagles

MONETA, Va. – The Staunton River Golden Eagles are entering the 2025 high school football season with a fresh but familiar face at the helm. As part of our 1st and 10 Camp Tour, we made a stop in Moneta to check in with a program undergoing a transition—yet filled with optimism.

Clay Feazell was promoted to head coach during the offseason, stepping into the role after eight seasons on staff. A former three-sport standout during his own playing days at Staunton River, Feazell brings deep ties to the school and community.

“We’ve got the program in a pretty good spot,” Feazell said. “It’s been a pretty easy transition. The kids know what we expect—just a few changes here and there. But for the most part, we’re working really hard this summer and coming into the season with a lot of confidence and high energy.”

The Golden Eagles graduated a large senior class from last season’s 5–6 squad, leaving room for new skill players to step into key roles. Returning quarterback Patrick Chewning and wide receiver Grayson Sheets headline the offense, and confidence appears to be building with each practice.

“It’s just hard work,” Sheets said. “We’ve all been here all summer practicing and building every day. We get better reps, and that makes the confidence hit 100% out here and transfer to Friday nights.”

The Golden Eagles are installing more of a pro-style offense, complemented by an odd front defensive look, often lining up in a 3-5 scheme. After a strong offseason in the weight room, Staunton River opens its season on the road at Hidden Valley—marking the first meeting between the two programs since 2002.