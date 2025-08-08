1st and 10 Camp Tour: Christiansburg Blue Demons

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Blue Demons are looking to take the next step in year two under head coach Matt Herron after finishing 5-6 last season.

One of the most notable changes for 2025 will be on offense, with senior Izaiah Cotto shifting from quarterback to tailback as the Blue Demons look to bolster their rushing attack.

The team faced a unique challenge this summer as school construction left them without a weight room. Herron said his players adapted and stayed committed to the off-season program.

“Our kids showed up all summer,” Herron said. “We didn’t have a weight room, but they’re out here running the hill, doing kettle bell squats, pushing sleds 100 yards. I can’t be any prouder of our kids. We had 70 kids with over 80% weight room attendance. Our kids have really bought into what we’ve been doing.”

Senior wide receiver Jayson Vazquez-Ayala said the offense should be more balanced this year.

Christiansburg Playbook (WSLS)

“We just came out here very early in the morning, work every day, just give it all we got,” Vazquez-Ayala said. “I feel like we can pass the ball and run more. That’s what I expect.”

In the trenches, senior offensive lineman Parker McAllister stressed the importance of physical play.

“Up front, we really have to lock it down and make sure we don’t miss any blocks or anything,” McAllister said. “I mean, we just got to pound the rock. That’s about it.”

Christiansburg’s size on the line should help in both executing and stopping the run, a key point of emphasis this fall.

The Blue Demons open the season at home against Carroll County on August 29.