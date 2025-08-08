Foul Check Episode 34: Football with former college football referee Dan Foutz

Listen to our sports podcast Foul Check with Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson.

Former college football referee Dan Foutz joins Brooke and Eric on the first day of football to talk about his 35-year career, how to get scouted as a ref, and what makes a holding call.

Then, Brooke and Eric say farewell to Kelly as she is off to her next adventure. They also chat about the heat and humidity at practice, Brooke’s grievances with football season, and diagnosing her twitchy eye.

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

