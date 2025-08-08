Skip to main content
Foul Check Episode 34: Football with former college football referee Dan Foutz

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Listen to our sports podcast Foul Check with Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Former college football referee Dan Foutz joins Brooke and Eric on the first day of football to talk about his 35-year career, how to get scouted as a ref, and what makes a holding call.

Then, Brooke and Eric say farewell to Kelly as she is off to her next adventure. They also chat about the heat and humidity at practice, Brooke’s grievances with football season, and diagnosing her twitchy eye.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Have an idea of what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com

