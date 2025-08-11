1st and 10 Camp Tour: Jefferson Forest Cavaliers

FOREST, Va. – The Jefferson Forest Cavaliers enter the 2025 season with confidence, experience and high expectations as year 5 of the J.T. Crews era gets underway.

A surprise strength for this year’s team is the depth and experience in its skill positions, though the Cavaliers will have to replace all five starting offensive linemen from last season, including standout Logan Candis, now at VMI.

“This year it’s about finding a way to take that next step as a program,” Crews said. “Not only are we here to be a solid playoff football team, but we’re here to contend for championships.”

The Cavaliers’ roster features athletes who have enjoyed success in other sports, something senior leaders say adds to the program’s winning culture.

“Having the people that have been there and won the games and been in the big moments, that’s definitely good from a leadership standpoint,” senior Spencer Sloane said. “It helps guide the younger, less experienced players.”

Jefferson Forest Playbook (WSLS)

“The guys the year before us when we were juniors, they won a lot of games and I feel like that really carried over to our season,” said Cavaliers senior running back and linebacker Thax Rowland. “Just having like that high like standard of we got to win these games.”

The Cavaliers went 9-3 in 2024, falling in the Region 4C semifinals at Sherando. With a battle-tested core, Crews believes his team is ready to push past that hurdle.

Jefferson Forest opens the season at home against Gretna on Aug. 29.