1st and 10 Camp Tour: James River Knights

BUCHANAN, Va. – he James River Knights will take the field this fall under the guidance of a familiar face. Journeyman coach Jack Baker, a James River alum with nearly three decades of experience, has returned to lead his alma mater.

Baker has made coaching stops at Alleghany, Rustburg, Parry McCluer and most recently Nelson County. He inherits a roster with large junior and senior classes, including skill standouts such as speedy running back Gavin Binns and wide receiver Josiah Merchant.

“I’m very excited that I get a chance to work with these kids and live in this community,” Baker said. “It’s where I’ve always considered home. The pressure is right there for me to produce for the people that I consider my people.”

Senior lineman Jayden Alston said the program has maintained a strong culture in recent years. “Having a new coach and coming in like that, it’s going to be good for us,” he said.

The Knights are coming off a one-win season and have not posted a district victory since 2022. Offensively, they will feature a spread look, while the defense will line up in a 4-4 scheme. Baker said the team will rely on a deep running back group and its experienced core.

James River opens the season Aug. 29 at Auburn.