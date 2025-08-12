1st and 10 Camp Tour: Roanoke Catholic Celtics

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Catholic is looking to build on last year’s success as the 1st and 10 Camp Tour shifts focus to private schools.

The Celtics turned heads in 2024 under first-year coach Howard Tucker, finishing 6-3. This year, they’ll have to replace eight graduated seniors, including seven linemen, making the trenches a top priority in preseason camp.

Despite the turnover up front, Tucker’s squad enters his second year with more experience at the skill positions and a clearer understanding of the playbook. Tucker said the difference in player familiarity is evident compared with last season, when he was hired late in the process.

“It was really a coaching situation that’s hard to get thrown into,” Tucker said. “Each day of practice, I see a difference in the kids.”

Junior running back and defensive back Yajae Hairston said the team is learning plays more quickly and focusing on rebuilding chemistry.

“We’re starting to know all the plays now, we’re starting to do better, and yeah that’s it,” Hairston said. “It’s just everybody left, we need to build our team chemistry back up and everything.”

Roanoke Catholic Playbook (WSLS)

“We did good last year and this year be expecting more things,” said Celtics wide receiver and defensive back Zion Goode. “Physicality will be 100 percent more.”

The 2025 roster is expected to be faster, with a strong group of defensive backs leading the way. The Celtics aim to be disciplined, hard-nosed and hard-hitting as they open the season Aug. 22 on the road against Isle of Wight.