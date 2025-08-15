1st and 10 Camp Tour: Northside Vikings

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour returned to the Blue Ridge District to check on the Northside Vikings, who enter the 2025 season with both questions and optimism.

Head coach Scott Fisher, entering his ninth season, faces the challenge of replacing a strong senior class led by the versatile Mykell Harvey. Still, he believes Harvey’s mentorship of those young players left behind a foundation for success. When it comes to schematics, we can expect the Vikings to add a few wrinkles on offense this season.

“Yeah, we’ll be a spread team again, but we’re going to go back to some triple option stuff,” Fisher said. “Coach Hickem would be happy to hear that. But yeah, I know it would be more of a spread option type bunch. It’ll be up tempo … I really think that our speed this year is probably equal to the 2009 state team. Not to say that we’re as good as that 2009 state team, but our overall speed is pretty close.”

Junior tight end and defensive end Haydonn Hutchinson echoed that confidence.“I mean, we’re solid. We’re the strongest team we’ve had in 10 years,” Hutchinson said. “We’re supposed to be the fastest team ever at Northside. Don’t sleep on us.”

The Vikings finished 5-6 last season, falling in the first round of the playoffs. This year, they’ll break in an entirely new offensive line, but the coaching staff believes the group will be big, fast and physical.

Northside is also preparing to utilize a two-quarterback system on offense. The Vikings open their season at home Aug. 29 against Pulaski County.