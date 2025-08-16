1st and 10 Camp Tour: Amherst County Lancers

AMHERST, Va. – The Amherst County Lancers are entering their third season under head coach Chris Moore with a clear mission: find ways to win the games that slipped away a year ago.

Three of the Lancers’ five losses in 2024 came by just one possession. Moore said the key this fall is turning competitive moments into victories.

“That’s something that we have to continually develop is our will to win,” Moore said. “It won’t be an ability issue, it will be a will issue. Will we perform when it matters? Will we be able to push ourselves? Are we willing to go further, to go harder, to go longer than we think we can? That’s where we’re going to win those one-possession games. That’s where we’re going to come out on the right side.”

Players echoed their coach’s emphasis on composure. Quarterback and linebacker Tres Liggon said staying locked in will be critical. “You got everything going on, so it’s very likely you’re going to mess up,” he said. “But you just got to lock in, really, what I’m trying to say.”

Amherst County playbook (WSLS)

Running back and linebacker AJ Thomas added that focus is essential in pressure situations. “When it’s stressful, it’s really hard,” Thomas said. “You got to calm your body, calm your mind, and just really focus on your job and making sure you know the jobs of people around you so you can execute at your highest ability.”

The Lancers will get an immediate test to open the season, traveling to face 2024 Class 4 state semifinalist Sherando on Thursday, Aug. 28.