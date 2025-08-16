1st and 10 Camp Tour: Brookville Bees

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Brookville Bees are entering their second season under legendary coach Mark Lineburg, and there’s no shortage of buzz around the program.

Lineburg has assembled a seasoned coaching staff, highlighted by the addition of former Virginia Tech and NFL quarterback Logan Thomas. Thomas returned to his hometown with his family, including son Cam, who will play wide receiver for the Bees. Devin Russell also joined the Bees staff as defensive coordinator after serving as interim head coach at Rustburg in 2024.

Brookville is coming off a 3-7 campaign and hasn’t reached the postseason since 2022. The program hopes to change that with a more competitive edge and the return of experienced players, including quarterback Lincoln McDaniel.

“I think just as much as anything we’ve got to win possessions to start the season off,” Lineburg said. “There were a lot of games we didn’t win possessions last year. Just getting first down after first down or getting stops and getting off the field — I think that’s just basic building blocks that we’ve got to get to.”

McDaniel said the team has made noticeable strides in its physical preparation. “Last year we were definitely a smaller team compared to everyone else and this year we’ve definitely gained a lot of muscle and lean muscle,” he said.

Brookville Bees Playbook (WSLS)

For Cam Thomas, the focus goes beyond the physical. “I would say I would want to bring just like a greater team bond,” he said. “I think chemistry is super important and having fun. I feel like the more fun we’re having together the more dominant we will be.”

The Bees open their season at home against Appomattox County, with hopes that discipline and experience will fuel a return to the postseason.