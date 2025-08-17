1st and 10 Camp Tour: E.C. Glass Hilltoppers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We wrap up our 1st and 10 Camp Tour coverage of the Seminole District with the final two stops in the Hill City. E.C. Glass is coming off a rocky 5-6 season that included a first-round playoff loss.

The Hilltoppers were in the Star City for a scrimmage Friday night against William Fleming. They return to the field feeling bigger and stronger than 2024. Solid skill guys with their youthful guys on the line that are another year older and now know the expectations.

Head coach Jamar Lovelace said the focus has been on simplifying the game and setting high standards.

“We’ve just kind of broke it down to the absolute lowest fundamental levels that we can, and we want to be great at those things,” Lovelace said. “We feel like walking that path is going to get us exactly where we want to go. Our standards are high. We want to be the best team in the district. We think that’s going to put us in position to be in the playoffs, and once you’re in the playoffs, it’s a step-by-step process to get to your ultimate goal.”

Running back and linebacker Elijah Hughes said accountability has been key during camp.

“Holding each other accountable — like if one of us misses a rep, we all just restart and do it together as a team,” Hughes said. “You can’t win in this game unless you’re a team.”

Offensive and defensive lineman Julius Scott said leadership is taking multiple forms on this year’s squad.

“There’s different ways you can be a leader,” Scott said. “You can be a vocal leader who shouts out encouragement, or you can be one that leads by example.”

Looking at the playbook, E.C. Glass feels it will be better at running the ball and sustaining long drives this season. The Hilltoppers are also aiming to cut down on penalties and improve execution of game plans.

They open the season at Salem on August 29.