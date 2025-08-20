Mudcats top Red Sox 3-0 in series opener

SALEM, Va. – Melvin Hernandez struck out five over seven shutout innings, and the Carolina Mudcats shut down the Salem Red Sox 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Hernandez (9-5) scattered two hits without a walk, lowering his ERA to 2.13. Anfernny Reyes struck out the side in the eighth before Jose Nova closed the ninth for his fourth save.

Handelfry Encarnacion provided the offense, driving in two runs with a pair of hits, including a double in the fifth. Josiah Ragsdale scored twice, swiped two bases and added a single.

Salem managed only two hits, doubles from Justin Gonzales and Yoeilin Cespedes, and struck out 10 times against Carolina pitching.

Red Sox starter Alex Bouchard (0-2) took the loss, allowing two runs — one earned — on three hits across four innings.

Carolina improved to 63-47 and is first in the Carolina League North, while Salem fell further in the standings after dropping its 66th game of the season.