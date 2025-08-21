1st and 10 Camp Tour: Franklin County Eagles

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Franklin County is hoping to put a 2-8 campaign behind it as the Eagles prepare to open the 2025 season.

Head coach J.R. Edwards enters his 11th year leading the program and remains committed to the team’s trademark power-style offense. Returning playmakers, including tailback Rashaun Huey, are expected to play key roles. On the other side of the ball, Franklin County believes it has the right mix of size and speed to take a step forward.

“We have a quicker team than we had last year,” senior defensive end Isaiah Carter said. “We got a couple guys that worked real hard in the offseason that got their speed up and their strength up. So, yeah, I feel like we’re definitely going to have a faster defense and hopefully a faster offense this year.”

Senior lineman Elan Catoe added that discipline up front will be critical.“What we need to work on a lot this year in defense is sticking to our gap assignments,” Catoe said. “As I’m a three-tech defensive tackle, I need to make sure I’m jamming my gap. That way my linebackers are able to do what they’re good at, since we do have a really good linebacker core.”

Franklin County Playbook (WSLS)

Edwards said the team’s approach has him optimistic heading into the fall.“I’m excited to see where this group is,” Edwards said. “I’m seeing a really good approach to things. They seem to be ready to go. There seems to be a good chemistry. Those things are all kind of — you find them out as you go in a season. Every season is a little bit different storybook.”

The Eagles last reached the playoffs in 2022. They open the season on the road at Bassett on Aug. 29.