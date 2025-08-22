1st and 10 Camp Tour: Cave Spring Knights

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Cave Spring Knights are looking to bounce back in 2025 after a 2-win season a year ago, as the program enters its third season under head coach Hunter Shepherd.

Shepherd said his team is beginning to show the results of its commitment.

“We’re kind of figuring out where we want to be, and the kids care, and the kids are bought in,” Shepherd said. “These kids are fully bought in from the time I got here, and you’re gonna start seeing some of the physical changes, and in the weight room, and change on the field that’s upcoming here.”

The Knights return a more mature group after relying heavily on underclassmen in key positions last season. Senior quarterback and defensive back Cam Wilson said the group has built toughness.

“We got some grit out here, and that’s all we need,” Wilson said. “We just need somebody who can tilt the rock, catch the ball, and block for us. It’s really all we need, and we have all that, so that’s good. And we have speed too, so yeah, there’s some good speed out there.”

Cave Spring Playbook (WSLS)

Cave Spring graduated nearly a dozen seniors from last season but believes added experience in the trenches and a few offensive tweaks will help the Knights put play makers in space. Defensively, the goal is to “fly around and cause chaos.”

The Knights open the season against William Byrd.