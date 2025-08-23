Gyokeres scores his first goals for Arsenal in 5-0 rout of Leeds, impressive Tottenham beats City

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

LONDON – Viktor Gyokeres scored his first Arsenal goals on a day of intent from the Premier League team, before and during its 5-0 thrashing of Leeds on Saturday.

The statement victory was preceded by the unveiling of new signing Eberechi Eze, whose move from Crystal Palace was confirmed as Gunners fans were taking their seats at the Emirates Stadium. The England international got a great reception when he was presented to the crowd in the moments before kickoff.

Jurrien Timber opened the scoring after 34 minutes from a corner for set-piece specialist Arsenal before Bukayo Saka doubled the home side’s advantage on the stroke of halftime.

Gyokeres bounced back from missing an easy chance in the opening period to score on his home debut three minutes into the second half, powering into the Leeds penalty area before sending a low right-footed shot past Lucas Perri.

Saka and Martin Odegaard were both forced off with injuries but spirits were raised again when Timber landed his brace shortly before the hour mark.

Max Dowman, aged 15 years and 235 days, delivered an impressive second-half cameo from the bench when he became the second youngest player — after Ethan Nwaneri — to represent Arsenal. And the teenager capped an eye-catching display by winning a penalty for his side in stoppage time which Gyokeres duly converted.

Goalkeeping blunder

Tottenham continued its flying start to the Premier League season under new coach Thomas Frank as Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha secured an impressive 2-0 victory at Manchester City.

It was an afternoon to forget for City goalkeeper James Trafford.

Spurs scored four without reply at City last season and this time celebrated a 2-0 triumph as on-loan Palhinha capitalized on a mistake by home debutant Trafford shortly after Johnson had opened the scoring.

Tottenham deserve the plaudits but much of the post-match analysis will surround goalkeeper Trafford, who returned to the Etihad Stadium this summer in a 27-million-pound ($36.5 million) move from Burnley.

Johnson’s opener was hard to prevent but Trafford could have been sent off for a clumsy challenge on Mohammed Kudus before his huge error allowed Palhinha to score in first-half stoppage time.

Ederson, back from illness, watched from the bench as speculation about his future and City’s potential move for Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma rumbles on.

In a difficult day for the home side, recent signing Rayan Ait-Nouri was injured and had to be replaced by Nathan Ake midway through the first half.

Shortly afterward Tottenham found the net. Pape Matar Sarr’s flicked header put through Richarlison, who burst free and sent across a low ball for Johnson to slam home.

Initially ruled out for offside against the Brazil international, the goal was eventually awarded and the VAR’s review sparked wild celebrations in the away end.

City spiraled from that point, with Trafford foolishly passing short in his own box to Nico Gonzalez, who had Sarr on his back.

The ball went loose to Richarlison and then reached Palhinha to drive home Spurs’ second.

Debut goal for Ouattara

Dango Ouattara scored on his debut to give Brentford a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

It took Ouattara, who joined from Bournemouth last week, just 12 minutes to make his mark as a goal kick from Caoimhín Kelleher was nodded on by Igor Thiago. Ouattara's initial attempt was saved by Emiliano Martinez but the Burkina Faso winger fired in the rebound.

Bournemouth also picked up its first points of the season with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton, which played almost the entire second half with 10 men after defender Toti was sent off for pushing over Bournemouth forward Evanilson.

Marcus Tavernier scored the only goal in the fourth minute.

Goal and assist

Jaidon Anthony set up the opener for Josh Cullen and scored the other goal himself as Burnley beat fellow promoted team Sunderland 2-0 for its first points back in the top flight.

