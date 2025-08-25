1st and 10 Camp Tour: William Byrd Terriers

VINTON, Va. – We wrap up the Blue Ridge District on the 1st and 10 Camp Tour with a quick trip to Vinton to check on the William Byrd Terriers. It’s clear that a higher standard has been set.

It’s year seven for head coach Brad Lutz, who has guided the Terriers to new heights with back-to-back state semifinal appearances. Byrd returns to the field with a younger group after losing just a handful of starters on each side of the ball. Practices have been more intense, with high expectations still intact.

“We’ve got a lot of young kids on the roster, which is good,” Lutz said. “Now, we started there a few years ago and it paid off, and so we’re excited about the young kids and we’re excited about having youth. But we’ve got a ton of work to do, and our guys know that we’ve got a lot of growing pains we’re gonna go through early, but they’re excited to be on the field.”

Senior quarterback Cannin Lutz said the team’s youth will be tested but is already showing promise.

“Having this younger team this year is gonna be a real test for us mentally and physically on Friday night,” he said. “But these young guys are kind of forming into the players that we need them to be this year, and they’re gonna be huge role players on Friday night.”

The last two graduating classes at William Byrd were among the most decorated in school history.

William Byrd Playbook (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Looking at the playbook, as Coach Lutz mentioned, there may be some growing pains with a younger team. Skill players are expected to help carry the offense.

William Byrd opens the season at home Friday night against Cave Spring.