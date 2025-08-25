Angels manager Ron Washington recovering from quadruple bypass heart surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas – Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington said Monday he is recovering from quadruple bypass heart surgery. It's the first time he has publicly addressed the health issues that have sidelined him since late June.

He made the announcement while visiting the Angels for the first time since the operation eight weeks ago in California, calling it a day he had been looking forward to while recovering at his home in New Orleans. He is not returning to manage this season, but hopes to have that opportunity next year. He said he should be fully recovered by December.

“(Doctors) told me by the time I reach eight weeks I could start doing some light work, but my light work was to come up to Texas and be with the team,” said Washington, at 73 the oldest manager in the majors. "I feel great, I really do. ... I didn't come here to work, I came here to be around my guys and have fun with them."

Washington last managed a game in a 7-3 loss to the New York Yankees on June 19. The following day, the team said Washington was out indefinitely because of health issues after experiencing shortness of breath and appearing fatigued toward the end of that four-game series in New York.

After being cleared by Yankees doctors to fly home with his team, even though they initially wanted to keep him in New York, Washington underwent a series of tests in California. He said an angiogram there showed blockage in his valves that couldn’t be fixed by stents.

“This happened fast,” said Washington, who was hospitalized June 23, had surgery June 30 and was discharged July 7.

The Angels, without elaborating then, announced June 27 that he was on medical leave for the rest of the season.

“What happened to me saved my life,” said Washington, who added that he has quit smoking, changed his eating habits and is sleeping better. At one point, he raised the Angels hoodie he was wearing to reveal the scars from the surgery.

Washington wasn't so sure he had made it in the immediate aftermath of the procedure, when isolated and connected to medical monitors.

“Actually I thought I was dead because I was laying someplace where they had put me for a few days, and I said I didn’t make it," he said. "So I started pulling stuff off, and the guy saw me doing it, and he came running in and he grabbed my hand. He said, ‘What’s going on?’ I said, ‘Am I dead?’ He said, ‘No, you’re here.' Really.”

The well-liked Washington made the revelations before the Angels opened a three-game series in Texas, where he still has a residence. He plans to continue on to Houston with the Angels before skipping the final stop of the road trip in Kansas City. Washington hopes to be with the team the rest of the season after the Angels return home.

Washington is the Rangers’ winningest manager with a 664-611 record from 2007-14. He led them to their first two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

After initially returning to the A's organization for two seasons, Washington was on the Atlanta Braves’ staff from 2017-23 and part of their 2021 World Series championship.

With a young roster after Shohei Ohtani’s departure in free agency and with three-time AL MVP Mike Trout limited to 29 games because of injuries, the Angels went 63-99 last year to set a franchise record for losses in Washington’s first season as their manager. They were 36-38 before Washington left the dugout this year, and went into Monday night’s game 25-31 with Ray Montgomery filling in for him.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who led them to their first World Series title two years ago, is the next oldest manager in the majors. The four-time World Series champion, who turned 70 in April, came into the interview room and went onto the podium to give Washington a hug while telling him it was great to see him.

