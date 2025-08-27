New Chapter, New Challenge: Ferrum football ready to embrace DII status

“It’s a mindset, it’s a mindset. You have to get better today.”

Ferrum College football coach Kevin Sherman has cranked up the intensity in Rocky Mount as the program gets set for its inaugural season as a Division II program. With that comes the need to work harder and be better prepared for what’s sure to be stiffer competition.

“We’re very, very excited about this,” Sherman said. “Some people say it’s going to be a challenge. I see it as an opportunity to put Ferrum’s brand out there and who we are and how we play the game of football. I’m interested in seeing how they respond to the challenges moving forward.”

Ferrum College football coach Kevin Sherman (WSLS)

Ferrum posted a 5-5 record in 2024, including wins in two of its last three games of the season. Now in year two under coach Sherman, the Black Hats understand a new standard--centered around work ethic off the field and showing up with a refreshed mentality.

“How we approach our daily habits are the practices, the weight lifting, the training, the eating, the resting,” Sherman said. “So we’re talking to these guys about things they haven’t heard a lot in the past. So we’re trying to take this thing to another level.”

Helping pace the defense, former Galax High School star and senior defensive back Ian Ashworth. While on offense, former 1st and 10th Player of the Year and Franklin County standout Jahylen Lee. He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, now ready to take on more of a leadership role for the running backs.

“I have to step into a new role,” Lee said. “I have to lead by example and I have to talk, have to coach up the guys. It’s a mindset. Like when you step on the field, you have to play with a dog mentality. It’s like a process in everything you do.”

“Everybody’s putting in a lot of work and everybody’s working hard,” said Ashworth. “The practices have been really intense and we’re all offense and defense are making each other better every day.”

The Panthers open their season this Saturday on the road at Catawba before taking a trip to Lexington to battle VMI September 6.

Ferrum’s first home game will be September 13 when they play host to Shaw University.