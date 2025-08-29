Ben Shelton out of the US Open after injuring shoulder against Mannarino

Trainers work on Ben Shelton, of the United States, during a break in play against Adrian Mannarino, of France, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

NEW YORK – Ben Shelton quit during his third-round match at the U.S. Open on Friday because of a left shoulder injury.

The No. 6-seeded Shelton, a two-time major semifinalist, stopped after dropping the fourth set against Adrian Mannarino, forcing a fifth set. The injury was perhaps caused when he landed on his left arm after tracking down a ball in the corner on the final point to win the third set.

But early in the fourth, the 2023 U.S. Open semifinalist began wincing and said to his coach's box: “I did something to my shoulder. I don’t know what it is."

He received treatment in the middle of the set and tried to shorten the points by consistently attacking the net. But after Mannarino won the set, Shelton was visited again by the trainer and called off the match.

Mannarino, a 37-year-old from France, ended up with his first victory in 23 career against matches against top-10 players in Grand Slam tournaments.

