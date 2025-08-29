Liberty’s Green retiring after 26 seasons

Liberty head coach Carey Green watches the action during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The winningest coach in Liberty athletics history is stepping away.

Carey Green announced his retirement Thursday after 26 seasons leading the Liberty women’s basketball program. Longtime associate head coach Alexis Sherard will take over, becoming the seventh head coach in program history.

Green closes his career with a 591-240 record, the most wins by any Liberty coach in any sport. His tenure included 31 conference championships, 15 NCAA Tournament appearances — highlighted by a 2005 Sweet 16 run — and four WNIT bids. This past season, he guided the Lady Flames to their first Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles and a near upset of Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round.

“After much prayer and reflection, I’m writing to formally announce my retirement as head women’s basketball coach at Liberty University effective Sept. 15, 2025,” Green said in a statement. “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve in this role. To God be the glory.”

Green, a five-time Big South Coach of the Year and the 2019 FCA Kay Yow Heart of a Coach Award recipient, coached three future WNBA players: Katie Feenstra, Megan Frazee and Avery Warley. His teams also earned five WBCA Academic Top 25 Honor Roll appearances.

Sherard has spent the last 18 years on Green’s staff, including the past eight as associate head coach. He filled in as acting head coach on multiple occasions, leading Liberty to a 6-0 stretch in 2020-21 while Green was sidelined.

“For 26 years, Coach Green has been the heart and soul of this program,” Sherard said. “Taking the helm after someone of his caliber is both humbling and exciting. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to build on the program’s tradition while bringing my own vision to its next chapter.”

Vice President and Director of Athletics Ian McCaw praised Green’s legacy and expressed confidence in Sherard’s leadership.

“After 26 years of faithful and exemplary service, Coach Green leaves behind a legacy that reaches far beyond the scoreboard,” McCaw said. “Coach Sherard is well equipped and prepared to build on the strong foundation of Liberty women’s basketball.”