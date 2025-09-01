Northside’s Casey Hall earns Week 1 honors

ROANOKE, Va. – Week One had its share of battles, and at Northside the Vikings embarked on a new journey with optimism. Scott Fisher’s up-tempo offense against Pulaski was complemented by quarterback Casey Hall — who went a perfect 5-for-5 through the air for two touchdowns, and rushed for 285 yards and two more scores on only 12 carries.

Hall also made an impact on defense with four solo tackles, two assists and one tackle for loss.

For his effort in the Week One win over Pulaski, Casey Hall is your Player of the Week.