Game of the Week| Jefferson Forest at Staunton River

Week 2 of 1st and 10 high school football kicks off tonight with a highly anticipated matchup in Moneta.

Our game of the week features the Battle of Bedford, the annual rivalry between Class 4 Jefferson Forest and Class 3 Staunton River. This county clash brings a special intensity to the field.

Though 26 miles separate the two schools, the trip feels long on country roads but close enough for bragging rights.

In the last 15 years, Jefferson Forest has only won three times. Recently, the games have been decided by two touchdowns or less.

Both teams enter week two undefeated. Jefferson Forest blanked Gretna 43-0, while Staunton River allowed just one touchdown against Hidden Valley and scored 37 points.

This game is a physical battle that could be played anywhere, even a parking lot on a Tuesday afternoon if needed. The winner will be decided in the trenches.

Staunton River plans to pack in and run the ball right at their opponent. Every year when these teams meet, it is a tough, physical game, and this one is expected to be no different.

Jefferson Forest’s defense focuses on getting “hats to the football” — a drill they call the hunger drill, which measures how hungry players are to get to the football every play. This relentless pursuit translated into a strong defense last year.

This Friday night’s Battle of Bedford promises a hard-fought, physical game where every play will count and county pride is on the line.

