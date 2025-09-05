Salem hosts final series known as Red Sox

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox are preparing for a new era.

The Carolina League franchise, which has carried the Red Sox name since 2009, will undergo a full rebrand that includes a new name and logo while remaining affiliated with the Boston Red Sox.

Team officials said the process has been underway for months with input from the community.

“It’s been a long process and we started by going to a lot of key stakeholders, community members, season ticket holders, sponsors, you know people from around the community and just got feedback from them on what was important,” team general manager Allen Lawrence said. “We gave all that information to a branding company and came up with a couple concepts … I think our community is really gonna like it.”

Fans marked the team’s final home series of the season this week with special promotions, including half-off merchandise.

The new identity will be unveiled during a launch party Nov. 8 at Salem Memorial Ballpark.