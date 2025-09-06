Auburn Eagles outscore SMLCA Ospreys 55-32 in debut matchup

In Moneta, Auburn and VHSL newcomer SMLCA faced off for the first time in an intriguing matchup.

The Ospreys aimed to build something special, while the Eagles returned to varsity play after not having a season last year.

Auburn held a 35-20 lead when Isayahh Hamann took the handoff, found an open lane with blockers, broke through a tackle, and scored, extending the lead to 41-20.

Auburn added another touchdown, but SMLCA fought hard. Riley Neisch showed impressive speed, outrunning defenders and breaking free for a touchdown.

Despite the Ospreys’ efforts, Auburn secured a 55-32 victory.

