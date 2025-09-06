Blacksburg tops James River 36-26

Coach Jack Baker led James River to Blacksburg for the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Blacksburg struck first as running back Luke Mann ran in a 6-yard touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

The Knights answered back with a 4-yard run from Gavin Binns, but a failed conversion left the score at 8-6.

Later, Sam Sczef made a big play, gliding into the end zone to extend Blacksburg’s lead to 15-6.

In the second half, Sczef rolled out, faked a run, and threw a pass to Mitchel Linkous for another touchdown, pushing the lead to 22-6.

James River’s speedy Gavin Binns showed resilience, scoring his third touchdown on a pass from Merit Hammons.

Despite Binns’ efforts, Blacksburg held on for a 36-26 victory in this historic matchup.

