Franklin County tops Salem 31-21

The Franklin County Eagles aimed to start the season strong, hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time since spring 2021. They faced a motivated Salem team coming off a loss.

At halftime, the Spartans were playing catch-up, trailing 24-7.

In the third quarter, the rushing attack heated up like biscuits in the oven. Kyshead Arrington wiggled through defenders and scored a touchdown, bringing Salem within 10 points.

After a stalled Franklin County drive, the Spartans kept the pressure on. Tanner Overstreet rolled out and found Jordan Burton for a 9-yard touchdown, narrowing the Eagles’ lead to 24-21.

The Eagles responded quickly. Winston Davenport connected with Quincy Pruett-Ramsey on a crucial fourth-down play, setting up a short touchdown run by Reid McElvain.

Franklin County’s “Return of the Mac” sealed the win, 31-21.

Salem started 0-2 for the first time since 1997.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.