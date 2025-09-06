Glenvar shuts out Liberty 56-0

The Liberty Minutemen looked to build on their Week 1 win that ended a 37-game losing streak, but Glenvar had other plans.

Glenvar’s Brody Dawyott showed why he’s a tough player to handle, taking the snap on an RPO, weaving through traffic, slipping tackles, and driving his team closer to the end zone.

Dawyott then rolled to his right and threw a touchdown pass to Cale Vaughan, putting Glenvar up 7-0.

Liberty tried to respond, but Mason Davison was flushed out of the pocket and intercepted by Rawlin Hanks.

That turnover set up Glenvar’s second touchdown. Ranger Swanson took the handoff and powered into the end zone.

The Highlanders dominated the game, rolling to a commanding 56-0 victory over Liberty.

